  • 25 aastat seisnud konservi avanud mees sai jubeda üllatuse osaliseks
25 aastat seisnud konservi avanud mees sai jubeda üllatuse osaliseks

Pilt on illustratiivne.

FOTO: Shutterstock

25-aastat avamist oodanud nuudliroa purgi sisu ei olnud päris see, mida selle avaja oodanud oli. 

Twitteri kasutaja Matt avastas 25-aastat avamata nuudliroa purgi. Uudishimu sai temast võitu ning mees otsustas roostetanud purgi avada, et näha kuivõrd hästi see ajaproovile vastu on pannud. 

Ettevaatlikult purki avades täheldas Matt, et oodatud ebameeldivate aroomide asemel ei tükkinud ta ninna mitte ühtegi eemaletõukavat lõhna, vahendab kitchen.nine.com.au.

Purki avades oli Matt äraootaval seisukohal. Saanud lõpuks kaane pealt leidis ta purgi seest tahkunud massi, mis oli segunenud tinapurgi seintelt eraldunud roostega. 

Uudishimu täis mehel õnnestus tahkunud massi seest ka üks algupärane Spidermani nuudlitükk välja sõeluda. Mees luges sellega oma eksperimendi lõppenuks. 