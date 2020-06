Kuidas meeldib? Instagramis lööb aineid huvitav sisustustrend

Full body mirror now hanging at @co_temporary 👩🏼‍🎤🦸🏽‍♀️🦹🏻‍♀️ . . . #handmadedesign #handmademirrors #danishdesign #contemporarydesign #mirrors #3daysofdesign

A post shared by ANNA THOMA (@studioannathoma) on May 23, 2019 at 7:44am PDT