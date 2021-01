PILTUUDIS ⟩ Kes võttis? Maineka skulptori loomingust läks üks kolmandik jalutama

Three statues of women wearing rabbit masks, dancing in a circle, worth over £100,000, by British sculptress Sophie Ryder, stolen from a property on Budds Lane in Kent. See SWNS story SWNNstatue. Thieves who stole three giant bronze statues weighing hundreds of kilos and thought to be worth over £100,000, are being sought by police. Three statues of women wearing rabbit masks, dancing in a circle, by British sculptress Sophie Ryder, were stolen from a property on Budds Lane in Kent. The sculptures, which weigh between 200 and 300 kilos, were displayed in the victim’s driveway and are thought to be worth around £144,000. Two of the statues were discovered in a nearby ditch after police were called to the area near Tenterden at 8:45 PM on January 3. But one is still missing.

FOTO: Kent Police / SWNS.COM/Kent Police / SWNS.COM