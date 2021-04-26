12-korruselises tornmajas elav pereisa: ma olen üksikvang, kellel ei ole kuhugi minna
Ezekiel Hermon, 46, has had the 12-storey building to himself for six months since the last of its 49 families were rehomed.— Africa Housing News (@newsinhousing) April 24, 2021
46-aastane inglise pereisa on 12-korruselises kortermajas lõksus. Nelja lapse isal ei paista ühtegi muud elamisvarianti olevat.