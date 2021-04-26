E, 26.04.2021
12-korruselises tornmajas elav pereisa: ma olen üksikvang, kellel ei ole kuhugi minna

Pilt on illustratiivne.

FOTO: Pexels / CC0 Licence

46-aastane inglise pereisa on 12-korruselises kortermajas lõksus. Nelja lapse isal ei paista ühtegi muud elamisvarianti olevat.

12-korruselise maja ainuelanik keeldub majast lahkumast senikaua kuni linnavalitsus talle sobivat eluaset pakkuda ei suuda.

46-aastane Ezekiel Hermon on viimased pool aastat elanud Birminghamis Druids Heathis Saxelby tornmajas üksi. Linnavolikogu tahab vana maja lammutada, et uusarendustele ruumi teha.